Hawke's Bay autumn or London summer? The weather was similar this week but that is set to change for King's Birthday weekend. Photo / Paul Taylor

Some may have mistaken this week’s stunning weather for a beautiful UK summer, with temperatures in Hawke’s Bay reaching the 20s and rivalling those recorded in London.

But London’s own King Charles will give us a slightly frostier reception this long weekend for his ‘birthday’, with single digit mornings and a small chance of rain ahead.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said the long weekend in Hawke’s Bay would feel “a bit fresher” than it had been recently.

“There’s a bit of a southerly change pushing up. There’s a rain band that’s been moving north over the country that’s being pushed up by a southerly flow,” she said.

“Overnight temperatures could drop down closer to two or three degrees on Saturday, with maybe a bit of frost Sunday morning as well.”

It’s not all doom and gloom though.

While temperatures might drop slightly, Saturday is set to be a fine day without rain that’s suitable for the myriad of local sports events that are lined up.

A crucial battle between Napier Marist and North Wellington as part of the Chatham Cup will play out at Park Island, as well as three matches in the first round of Hawke’s Bay Rugby’s Ray White Maddison Trophy premier championships in Waipukarau, Flaxmere and Taradale.

“[Saturday] looks to be the best day of the weekend across the whole country really,” O’Connor said.

But make sure to wear your warm clothes for those chilly morning starts, she added.

A front moves across the country early Sunday bringing with it a chance of slight showers, but it’s likely Hawke’s Bay will escape the worst of the bad weather.

“It’s not looking like proper rain at this stage,” O’Connor said.

If the rain does by chance pick up, the Havelock North Vintage Fair at the Event Centre in Havelock North on Saturday and Sunday from 9am-4pm could be the tonic for your winter blues.

Monday may also be damp and cold in the morning with a chance of showers, but O’Connor said the Eastern District still looks a bit drier after Sunday.

The MetService website shows a low chance of heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, and O’Connor advised people to keep monitoring the site to be aware of any updates moving into next week.