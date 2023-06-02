Police are at the scene of a logging truck crash on SH1 north of Whangārei on Friday afternoon.

Police are at the scene of a logging truck crash on SH1 north of Whangārei on Friday afternoon.

A logging truck has overturned on State Highway 1 north of Whangārei, spilling its load and partially blocking the highway.

Police were called to the scene, near Towai, 39km northwest of Whangārei, on Friday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a crash involving a logging truck about 12.40pm near the intersection of Colcroft Rd near Towai.

They found a logging truck tipped on one side, and the driver had suffered minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Traffic management was required at the scene, but the road was not closed.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible.

The police heavy vehicle investigation unit will be looking into what caused the crash.

No further details are available at this stage.



