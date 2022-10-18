A logging truck has crashed into a house, causing long delays on a busy highway near Taupō early this morning.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said just after 6am that the crash is between Ani Mīria Place and Waitetoko Rd, SH1 Taupō to Tūrangi.

Motorists are advised: "Please follow the direction of emergency services on-site and expect delays."

Police confirmed they received a report of a crash at 4.40am. A logging truck had crashed into a house.

A police spokesman said the truck driver suffered minor injuries in the incident.

A power pole was damaged in the crash and traffic management is at the scene.