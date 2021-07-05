Logging truck crash in Hawke's Bay: Driver airlifted to hospital

A logging truck has crashed and lost its load near Kotemaori. Photo / File

A logging truck has crashed and lost its load near Kotemaori. Photo / File

A logging truck driver has been airlifted to hospital with moderate injuries after a crash that caused the truck to lose its load on a main Hawke's Bay highway.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the truck had lost its load at 7.07am on State Highway 2 near Kotemaori.

A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred near the cross street of Haliburton Rd, 1km south of Willowflat Rd.

The southbound lane was blocked and contractors were called to unblock it.

It was one of two crashes within 30 minutes on Hawke's Bay roads this morning. A truck and car collided in Elsthorpe about 7.30am in what were icy conditions at the time, the Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

There were no reported injuries.