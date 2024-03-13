Whanganui fire crews were called to help when a logging truck caught fire on Anzac Parade. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire services were called to a logging truck that caught fire on Anzac Parade yesterday evening.

The fire caught public attention due to the black smoke cloud pouring from the vehicle.

Whanganui Fire Brigade station officer Gerad Packard said crews responded at 5.15pm on Wednesday.

“It’s believed the brakes had overheated on the truck.”

He said the driver smelled smoke, pulled over to the roadside and attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher before calling emergency services.

The driver was uninjured but the fire caused moderate damage to the vehicle.

“It charred some of the logs on the truck.”

Packard said brake fires could be common with large trucks.

“In the past, we’ve had a few of them catch fire due to overheating brakes.

“Obviously, if you’re pulling a big load and, depending on the terrain - if you’re in the hill country, say - then it puts pressure on the braking.”

He said most of the time truck drivers would notice the smoke and pull over to let their vehicle cool down.

