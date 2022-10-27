Logan Westbury contacted his young victims via social media. Photo / 123RF

"My ex was 13... do you mind the age gap?"

That's what a 25-year-old man asked a girl who was 12 before coercing her into sending him naked photos of herself.

Logan Westbury appeared for sentencing at the Christchurch District Court on Thursday before Judge Tom Gilbert for sexual offending against two young girls.

Westbury, now 26, was charged with sexual connection with a young person under 16 and indecent communication with a young person under 16.

Westbury met his first victim, who was 13, by adding her on Facebook and contacting her through Facebook Messenger.

The victim told Westbury her age but the pair continued to talk and he eventually invited her to "hang out" with him.

In October last year, the victim had an argument with her mother and messaged people on Facebook asking if she could stay with them, to which Westbury offered his place.

Westbury contacted the victim's mother to organise a playdate between the victim and his younger sister and picked her up.

He later told his victim's mother her daughter could stay the night for dinner and a movie at his younger sister's mother's address when in reality, the victim stayed with Westbury at his house.

The first night Westbury slept on the couch while the victim slept in his bed but the second night the pair slept in Westbury's bed together watching videos on his laptop.

This escalated to the pair having unprotected sex, which happened multiple times while the victim was staying at Westbury's house.

Westbury also believed at the time that he and his victim were in a relationship.

Several days later an associate of Westbury and his mother went to his house to confront him about what was going on.

The victim's mother was called and the teen was collected from Westbury's address.

When the mother confronted him, Westbury said he knew it shouldn't have happened but he couldn't change it now.

"We made a promise to ourselves not to do it again till [she is] of age," he told her.

Later, Westbury used his mother's phone to text the victim's mother, pretending to be his younger sister to organise the victim to visit him.

A fortnight later, Westbury found his next victim through Facebook Messenger. She told him she was 12 years old to which he replied "my ex was 13...do you mind the age gap?"

The pair began messaging and sent nude photos to each other.

When questioned by police, Westbury said the sexual activity with his first victim was initiated by her and was consensual.

Westbury admitted to exchanging messages with his second victim but denied sending or receiving any messages of a sexual nature.

Judge Gilbert said this was "very serious offending" and noted the pre-sentence report stated Westbury was genuinely sorry.

"But I think within that report there is a degree of victim blaming and it's clear you don't have much understanding of the relative impact on victims and their families."

Although, Judge Gilbert acknowledged Westbury's guilty pleas, meaning his victims didn't have to sit through a trial.

"You will never be able to put right what you did but at least you haven't made it worse."

Crown Prosecutor Penny Brown acknowledged the presence of the first victim in court, supported by her mother as well as the daughter of the caregiver of the second victim.

Brown said a term of imprisonment was appropriate for the offending and submitted a starting point of three years and three months.

Westbury's lawyer Joshua Grainger said he had read the victim impact statements to Westbury and he showed genuine remorse and regret.

"Going through victim impact statements was useful for him to understand the hurt that his conduct has caused both victims and their families," Grainger said.

Grainger said Westbury had been in custody for the past 10 months, which had given him time to reflect on where he wants to see himself moving forward.

Judge Gilbert gave Westbury a starting point of three years and three months with discounts for his guilty plea and his personal issues which would make prison "challenging" for him.

He imposed an end sentence of three years imprisonment and Westbury would automatically be registered on the child sex offender register.