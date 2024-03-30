Katikati Tramping Club volunteers take a break during the Wairoa Shelter revamp. From left: Peter Williams, Brett Wisheart, Laraine Hughes and David Vickers. Photo / Ian Newman

Katikati Tramping Club members have exchanged their hiking boots for work boots to revamp a local rundown shelter.

Katikati Tramping Club (KTC) and Kaimai Ridgeway Trust (KRT) volunteers spent several days last month renovating the Wairoa shelter, which is east of the Lindemanns Loop Track in the Kaimai Mamaku Conservation Park.

The old shelter had a rusty iron roof, punga tree walls, an earth floor and poor drainage.

The Wairoa shelter, before.

‘’However, the support structure and rafters were sound,’’ said club member and KRT trustee Ian Newman, who managed the project.

‘’The shelter now has Colorsteel walls and roof, a gravel floor, polycarbonate windows and a seat constructed from leftover timber. Drainage has been improved, the helicopter landing point levelled and nearly 60 metres of boardwalk placed on muddy parts of the track, approaching and leaving the shelter.’’

The revamped Wairoa shelter.

The building materials and volunteers were flown in by helicopter and the volunteers either walked out the same day or stayed overnight.

KRT volunteers assist Department of Conservation to maintain 180km of Kaimai backcountry tracks and seven huts. Local trampers who helped were Laraine Hughes, David Vickers, Peter Williams, Brett Wisheart and Brian Haworth.

For more information email kaimairidgeway@gmail.com



