Local Focus: William Wood on Candidate Camera

Meet William Wood, running for Palmerston North City Council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for William Wood's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Palmerston North City Council candidate William Wood says we "need partnership with government, not a Three Water asset grab".

The former National Party candidate for Palmerston North, is concerned that the reforms will "take away local asset control", and increase costs for ratepayers.

Wood says the issue of housing is his passion, and his reason for entering politics in the first place.

"Take abandoned commercial buildings and convert them into apartments where people wouldn't need cars, with a clear focus on sustainable, inner-city living," he said.

To help with climate change emission reduction, Wood suggests encouraging more cycling with innovations such as "end-of-trip" facilities, such as a shower, locker and a place to store a bicycle.

"I don't know a lot of people who are going to bike to work on a rainy day in their suit."

The young candidate enjoys 80s music, prefers PC over Apple, and can't pick a favourite restaurant out of Providence or The Fat Farmer. Aberdeen on Broadway received an honourable mention as well.