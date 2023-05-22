Primary school teacher Susan Averill is currently living with friends in Havelock North.

For many impacted by the cyclone, the best option for accommodation has been staying with family or friends.

Back in February, Hastings resident Carrie Fromant-Rose was overwhelmed by the help from her community. But three months on, Fromant-Rose is still dealing with the clean-up.

“We were lucky to get a family member [who offered] their flats, which was a huge help,” said Fromant-Rose, because so many people were looking for somewhere to live.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) provides a Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) in the region, with people often staying in motels and portable cabins.

Steve Watson, head of accommodation response at MBIE, said 621 people have registered with TAS in Hawke’s Bay.

“Many of those will still be in motels, but we’re working very closely with them to either return to their own homes or to place them in more suitable medium to longer-term accommodation, such as cabins.

“In Pōrangahau, we worked closely with the locals who were sheltering people on the marae. We’ve placed cabins on that marae that are now a warm, safe, dry place for those whānau to live in.”

Watson said there is enough commercial accommodation to “work through in the short-term, but the complexity is around finding medium to long-term accommodation”.

The cost for the temporary accommodation is roughly 90 per cent of the lower quartile market rent, with TAS covering the remaining costs. For example, the proposed TAS weekly rent for a two-bedroom accommodation is $350, and three-bedroom accommodations are $450.

“We provide housing, but it is not a free service,” said Watson. “Many people are insured and insurance covers temporary accommodation. In some hardship cases, the Ministry of Social Development can step in and help out.”

Despite the subsidised accommodation, many families just want to stay on their land.

One Pākōwhai couple, who wanted to remain anonymous, said they were worried about ongoing looting.

“The looting is stressing a lot of people out. We lost compressors and tools last week, and the person up the road lost about $15,000.”

Police data shows that during the week after the cyclone, there was a brief spike in crime, but levels returned to normal the following week.

In a statement to Local Focus, police said: “We’ve been in Pākōwhai and other affected areas speaking to occupiers and discussing crime and safety concerns. We have police patrolling 24/7, and are monitoring any reported incidents in our flood-affected areas.”

The recovery will be lengthy, not just for Hawke’s Bay, but for other regions affected by recent extreme weather events.

In Muriwai, Auckland, the recovery process is still ongoing, with some residents still unable to access their properties five months on.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins recently announced a $941 million spend to help those impacted by the cyclone and flooding.

For residents like these, it’s an investment that can’t come soon enough.