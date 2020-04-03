Many local businesses around New Zealand are having to quickly adapt to a new reality in lockdown, and for Little Green Tours, that's meant a complete re-think.
Marc Osbourne and Alison Haines launched their business last year, using an electric car to take customers on sightseeing tours of the Rotorua region.
"We'd just started getting some momentum from it," said Haines.
"We did a tour with an English couple," said Osbourne. "The following day I developed a cold - just a head cold, nothing developed from it. But it made us aware. This is when we were learning about coronavirus and what was happening in China.
"So we thought 'okay, this is going to have a huge impact on people, they're going to lose trust, they're going to lose confidence in New Zealand and travel, so we followed up with the English couple to see they were okay. All were well and nothing had happened."