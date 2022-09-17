Local Focus: Tony Robinson on Candidate Camera

Hear why Tony Robinson is seeking a second term on the Gisborne District Council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Tony Robinson's views on the region's biggest issues and our less important quick-fire questions.

Tony Robinson is seeking his second term on Gisborne District Council and is running in the Tairāwhiti General Ward.

Born and raised in Gisborne, Robinson is passionate about Tairāwhiti.

"I'm running for council because I love Tairāwhiti and because of the skillset I can bring," he said.

Robinson would like to see more transparency and communication between the council and the community.

"Our communication with the community is a challenge and an area we have a lot of potential for improvement," he said.

"I'm definitely up for more openness and more transparency."



On a fun note, Robinson says he is surprisingly creative, his favourite food is seafood and he is currently writing a book about a French lawyer, the Russian mafia, a champagne heist, and a pig!