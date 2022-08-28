Local Focus: Tina Nixon on Candidate Camera

Tina Nixon discusses plans for Masterton if she is elected mayor in the upcoming elections.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Tine Nixon's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions

Tina Nixon is standing for mayor of Masterton in the upcoming elections because, she says, she holds immense pride for the region.

"Masterton is the best place in the whole of New Zealand, it's got the best of everything here," she said.

As Masterton continues to grow, Nixon wants to see that growth matched with infrastructure.

She also wants to see avenues of support for those born into dysfunctional families and on the fringes of the system.

"The number one priority for me, is changing the funding paradigm," she said.

"We need a greater awareness of the impacts on small communities of unfunded mandates."

With political sympathies somewhere between National and Act, Nixon wants to see an end to Three Waters, all three Wairarapa councils amalgamated, and Masterton's Civic Centre built alongside the Recreational Centre.