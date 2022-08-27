Local Focus: Tina Moeke-Murray on Candidate Camera

Meet Hine Moeke-Murray, candidate for Tairāwhiti general ward of Gisborne District Council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Hine Moeke-Murray's views on Gisborne's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions

As CEO of Te Kupenga Trust Gisborne, an organisation providing peer support and advocacy in mental health and addictions, Hine Moeke-Murray is passionate about health in Te Tairāwhiti.

"Everything comes back to a healthy community that has equitable access to everything," she said.

"If you give me a task I will do everything I can to achieve it for the wellbeing of our community."

She believes a good councillor is transparent, deliberate, honest and curious about the actual issues in the community.

"It's about deliberate practice, deliberate conversations and deliberate relationships."

And although she has never been arrested Moeke-Murray jokingly admits there have been times she came close.