Local Focus: Steve Pinder on Candidate Camera

People are losing faith in how great Rotorua is, says first-time general ward candidate, Steve Pinder.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Pinder's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

General ward candidate Steve Pinder says there are many underlying issues around homelessness, crime, and Fenton St causing people to begin to lose faith in how great Rotorua is.

"I think that's sad, and that's what we need to address," he said.

On co-governance for council, Pinder said it was "a smart idea" to have people around you with the skills to make the best decisions, though with the proviso of one person, one vote.

On homelessness, Pinder said using motels was the right thing to do at the time, but "looking back, I don't think there was enough thought about how we exit that strategy".

When it comes to keeping up with the demand for housing, Pinder said "anything that can speed up" the process is what the council should be looking at.

If running for Government, Pinder would be with the National Party, and said he is running for council because he wants to see the council working together.

"These days it seems to me, you're either with me or against me," he said. "People struggle to agree to disagree."

"That's got to change. We love Rotorua. Let's find a solution that works for all."