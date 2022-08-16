Local Focus: Simon Nixon on Candidate Camera

Meet Simon Nixon who is running again for Hastings District Council.

Hastings District Councillor Simon Nixon says he is a news addict and hates opera.

More importantly, he is running for his seat again as a Hastings/Havelock North Councillor in the upcoming local government elections.

"I think I have qualifications that most other councillors don't have," he says in this Local Focus video.

"I trained as an economist originally, I've had some quite senior jobs in big companies.

"I've been an orchardist for quite some years as well, and I've had my own business here in Hastings, and I think that gives me a breadth that would be hard to rival."

Watch the video to hear his answers to questions and his concern over central government's Three Waters changes.