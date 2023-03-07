Rotorua Aero Club teamed up with Waiariki Women's Refuge and Rotorua Whakaora to fly desperately needed supplies to Hawke's Bay.

What began as a request for a generator to be delivered to a women’s refuge in Hawke’s Bay has since turned into a much bigger relief effort.

Waiariki Women’s Refuge and Rotorua Whakaora teamed up with the Rotorua Aero Club to deliver donated goods to those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle last month.

To date, the Rotorua Aero Club has flown over 17 delivery missions to Hawke’s Bay.

When asked what supplies were needed in Hawke’s Bay, Gina Peiffer from Rotorua Whakaora said, “Imagine your house underwater. You tell me, what do you need?

“The idea is we get them the most basic essentials they need, then we start following up with everything else that they need.”

In addition to flying donated goods to Hawke’s Bay, the Rotorua Aero Club also flew in a volunteer medical team, including a doctor and four mental health nurses.

Hawke’s Bay resident Ashley Gunson said, “It has been amazing. It means everything at the moment.”

Wairaki Women’s Refuge, Rotorua Whakaora and Rotorua Aero Club are still accepting donations to help keep them in the air.