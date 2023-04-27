Local Focus: Rotorua BMX racer chases Olympic dream

Rotorua BMX rider Megan Williams has been racing since she was eight years old, inspired by local rider and Olympian Sarah Walker.

She recently won the Elite Women’s category at the NZ Nationals and placed second at the 2023 Oceania Championships on her home track.

“I knew from when I was really little that I wanted to do something that I could be the best in the world at,” Williams said.

Two years ago, Williams was set to go overseas as a Junior Elite racer, but Covid put a stop to that. She missed out on a full year of racing against top international riders due to borders being closed.

When international travel opened back up last year, she managed to get overseas for a few races, which gave her “a taste of what, kind of, the bigger girls had to offer”.

This year, she moved up to the Elite level and won the New Zealand national title.

“I’m heading away this year to try to get critical Olympic qualifying points so that I can try to earn a spot for New Zealand at the 2024 Olympics,” William said.

“The junior girls are kind of all even. You’re all kind of a little bit scrawny and still little. Whereas, as you kind of step into the under-23 and elite [categories], you know, you’re racing women.”

Being successful at the elite level isn’t just about being fast.

“I’ve put in a lot of hours; spent a lot of time with a lot of different coaches trying to hone my craft and get the most out of myself.”

Despite her busy schedule, Williams is still involved with the Rotorua BMX club.

Club president Aimee McGregor said, “She’s been part of our ‘Start-up to Race’ programme with our coaches. Her dad runs the programme and she helps out, as well as coaching our kids.”

“I love the coaching side of it,” Williams said.

“I’ve really enjoyed taking it on - especially the younger riders, where I can shape not only what they’re doing on the track, but the way that they look at the track and the sport.”

Williams said she’s lucky to call Rotorua home and knows the community is backing her.

“Hopefully I’m doing everyone proud. I’m going to take them to the Olympics next year.”