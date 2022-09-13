Local Focus: Rob Lee on Candidate Camera

RDRR member Rob Lee explains why he decided to get off the couch and run for council.

RDRR member Rob Lee explains why he decided to get off the couch and run for council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Lee's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less-important quickfire questions.

Governance and how the council makes decisions is "not good", according to Rotorua District Residents and Ratepayer member Rob Lee.

"At the moment we've got a ridiculous situation where all of the councillors are sitting on committees that make recommendations to themselves," he said.

"They then re-sit on the same decisions up at the council level and it's time consuming and silly."

Asked how Lee would change that, he said it would be up to the new incoming mayor to "sort out".

Lee, who is a National Party supporter, said Rotorua Council could do nothing about climate change, and is concerned the council does too much to support "at-risk" families.

"You can almost do too much for people and enable too much," he said. "People have to eventually grow up and look after themselves and take responsibility for their lives."

"It's got to be recognised that people can be born into difficult circumstances and need a hand up, but that doesn't mean an endless hand-out."

Based on his own experience, he says his background in legal matters is a "handy skillset to have".

Last year Lee submitted and withdrew two judicial review applications against plans to establish Māori wards on Rotorua Lakes Council. The move was regarded by some as a political stunt.