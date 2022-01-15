Ongaonga Museum shines a light on the days when the small town boomed.

At the end of the 19th century, the Liberal Government's policies forced the breakup of large landholdings in New Zealand.

This lead to an influx of settlers in the already-thriving Central Hawke's Bay town of Ongaonga.

While new farms increased production others were still clearing native bush, making Ongaonga one of the busiest places in Central Hawke's Bay.

But Ongaonga is a lot quieter nowadays.

Where once there were 23 businesses it now has just three on its main street, with one only open on weekends.

But the community is well in touch with its colonial roots.

"In 1966 there was talk of it being pulled down because it was becoming quite shabby," Ongaonga Historical Society chairman Dennis Schaw said.

"People within the community thankfully took exception to this and formed a committee and in 1966, the school was opened as a museum."

The Historical Society now owns more than a dozen buildings making up a colonial museum, including former prison cells repurposed into public toilets.

Separate from the Ongaonga Museum is the Coles Brothers building, still the largest building in town.

It is owned by the society and listed as a Category One building with Heritage New Zealand.

Originally a joinery factory it has a rich history of its own, once housing: funeral directors, builders, plumbers, blacksmiths, undertakers, insurance agents and tractor sales.

"At one stage there were up to 23 men employed by the Coles brothers down there."

Currently, it is undergoing renovation so is closed to the public.

Schaw said the genesis for the Historical Society was preserving Ongonga's first schoolhouse.

Hands-on historian Richard Anthony Schape said every building had memorabilia pertaining to its original use "bar carcasses in the butcher's shop".

He said the Historical Society was a big part of the Ongaonga community "with a lot of involvement from villagers".

Current plans are to build stables using recycled wood from demolished buildings of the colonial era.

The Historical Society has hosted dress-up open days, attracting thousands to Ongaonga's main road, but they have had to end because of the Covid pandemic.

Historical Society members still dress up for the weekly open day every Sunday throughout the year, from 11am until 3pm.

Entry is $5 per person over the age of 12.