Local Focus: Rehette Stoltz on Candidate Camera

Rehette Stoltz discusses why she is standing for GDC mayor again.

Gisborne's mayor Rehette Stoltz says the past three years have been a privilege to serve the community through trying times including navigating Covid-19 and extreme weather.

"In this term, I have declared emergencies more than six times. As a community, we have had it tough in the past few years but together we have got through it," Stoltz said.

Stoltz is proud of what the council has achieved, including the welfare response in 2020, the $23 million it obtained from the Government for a redeployment programme, and rates relief, but she knows there is so much more to do.

"I want to thank the community for having patience and I look forward to walking the journey again with them."