Local Focus: Rachel Bowen on Candidate Camera

Meet PNCC candidate Rachel Bowen discussing infrastructure and other election issues.

Infrastructure is the big issue for council candidate Rachel Bowen, especially when it comes to the state of the region's roads.

"We're looking at bylaws to restrict the movement of some of our heavy goods traffic to get them on to roads that can deal with that kind of traffic and get them off the roads that aren't dealing with it," she said.

On the increasing demand for housing, Bowen said she was proud of what the council has already done.

"For the last six years on council there's been a real focus on the shortage of housing in our city and we've pulled all the levers we have to try and fix that."

In the face of Three Waters, Bowen said she has always been open to us partnering with government "to be able to afford to get the best outcomes for our communities".

Watch the full Local Focus interview to hear Bowen talk about the cost of living, climate targets, crime and public transport.