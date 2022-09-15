Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Local Focus: Peter Oskam on Candidate Camera

Ben Carter
By
Quick Read
Meet Peter Oskam, running for Whanganui District Council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Peter Oskam's views on the district's biggest issues, and our less-important quickfire questions.

While Peter Oskam was on a rural community board, he noticed Whanganui is made from a "cluster" of small communities, each with its own individuality.

Now as a first-time council candidate, he aims to bring them together with the wider community.

"It's a tall ask, but is it worth it? Yeah, I think so."

Oskam says Whanganui could improve the city centre by "making it really entertaining and a place that people want to go, not just to shop but just to congregate and communicate".

But Oskam is opposed to Three Waters reform.

"[Whanganui] has done extremely well over the last 20 years, and we're in a good position on all three waters."

Oskam says the best holiday destination in the world is "that place", a mountain bike park he owns and operates "just up the Whanganui river".