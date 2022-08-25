Local Focus: Orphée Mickalad on Candidate Camera

Council candidate discusses the biggest issues facing Palmerston North ratepayers.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Mickalad's views on the city's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions

Housing and infrastructure are the big election issues for Palmerston North City Council candidate Orphée Mickalad.



Palmerston North City Council needs to free up more land "to enable more developers to build more houses", he said.

On Three Waters, Mickalad said he "loved" the idea of cleaner water for all, but was against it because of the lack of government consultation.

One local issue Mickalad said he hears about regularly is the state of the city's potholes.

And his favourite book is the Bible.