Local Focus: NZ Music Month - Virgo Sagittarius

Kōpuaranga's Virgo Sagittarius take to the mic for NZ Music Month performing two original tracks.

25 May, 2022 02:12 AM 3 minutes to read

Astrologers claim both romantic and professional destinies are written in the stars.

That's why Kōpuaranga couple, Christine Loveday and David Christopher, named their band Virgo Sagittarius, after their own star signs.

They believe they're destined to be stars.

Christine (Virgo) met David (Sagittarius) more than 30 years ago when they lived in the same apartment building in Upper Hutt, Wellington.

"I could quite often hear this guy playing guitar and singing softly to himself," Christine said.

"So I made an excuse to go and borrow something like a cup of sugar, and we met that way."

She said David pulled her into music.

"We've been on this journey for a while, and I don't know what I'd do without him. He's taught me everything."

David wrote his first song when he was 10.

"It was called Under the Apple Tree, it was a three-chord thing," he said.

That's when David's own music took off, but he's always loved listening to the radio.

"Although modern radio music is a bit different," he said.

Christine chimes, "Every generation has to be different."

When it comes to their musical inspirations, Virgo Sagittarius are old school.

"I've always liked Eric Clapton for his blues," Christine said. "He's a very good guitarist."

David said, "See I'm one of those old school boys out of the late 60s. That era was really good for me: The Beatles, Rolling Stones, there's dozens of them.

"That's all influenced me, I'm thinking even Andrew Lloyd Webber - love his stuff.

"Elton John, you can't go wrong.

"Deep Purple, we could go on and on and on and on and on."

The couple say there isn't much original music being produced in Wairarapa.

"Most people do covers here," Christine said.

"We've tried to set up various organisations to promote original music here, but it doesn't really take off. I don't know why."

Wairarapa musicians have been performing in the Wairarapa Times-Age (WTA) Tiny Desk-style concert series as part of NZ Music Month's opportunity for musos.

In this video Virgo Sagittarius perform two of their own songs, recorded live by Local Focus and sound mastered by WTA reporter Tom Taylor.

David said the couple exercised their musical skills by covering songs from time to time.

"I'd rather spend my time doing originals," Christine said.

She has sage advice for up-and-comers.

"Get really, really knowledgeable on your instrument so that you can flow, and it becomes part of you," she said.

"Write your own material.

"Covers are great for learning and in seeing structures of other songs and how they go. But originality, in the end, is what a musician wants to be."

David said it was worth studying music formally, with both having attended Berklee College of Music.

The couple attended a jazz course with Jamey Aebersold, and seminars with Nashville songwriter Jason Blume.

"We got a lot from those guys," David said.

"You've just got to study. There are no rules, only tools."

Christine said live music was difficult in Covid times.

"But you can always play at home.

"You don't need to go to a venue, just get out your guitar, or your keyboard or whatever you're playing, and have a play.

"Music lifts the spirits. Whenever I feel a bit down I just get out my guitar and instantly I'll feel better."