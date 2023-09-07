Local Focus: National candidate for Wairarapa Mike Butterick on Candidate Camera

Mike Butterick is back as National’s candidate in the Wairarapa electorate, and in this Local Focus video interview, he answers questions put forward by the region’s electorate.

At the front of people’s minds was how to limit crime, and one question was about his party’s policy to introduce boot camps for young offenders.

“It’s not primarily to punish them. It’s about removing them from the environment and intervening in a positive way to change the direction of travel,” he said.

Pushed on how long youths could be locked up, Butterick said those details were not yet released: “It’s not acceptable, everybody has rights, but with rights come responsibilities, and therefore there must be consequences.”

On climate change, the National candidate stressed the need to “manage or adapt to the climate impacts that we’re witnessing [and] build resilience, whether it be [with regard to] our roads, how we manage our rivers and all the challenges that will be looming”.

Butterick said creating emission controls could have a knock-on on effect for industry: “Trade export income is incredibly important to this country - it’s effectively how we pay our wages for our nurses, teachers, local policemen.”