Local Focus: More rain for flooded Gisborne

92 local roads closed or restricted, homes without power and more rain for an already flooded Gisborne.

The state of emergency has been lifted in Tairāwhiti, but the rain continues to fall on an already sodden community.

Once again, weekend sports were cancelled, with fields resembling lakes. There are 92 local road closures or roads that have restrictions in place, including Titirangi Hill.

Wharekopae Road is closed from Ngātapa School to allow contractors to work on the road.

SH2 South to Napier is open, but North to Ōpōtiki is still closed. SH35 is open.

186 homes are reported to be without power.

The wastewater system was also pushed to capacity, with the Gisborne District Council asking residents to reduce their water usage.

While more rain is forecast overnight, it’s expected to improve on Tuesday, giving the region some much-needed relief.

For up-to-date information, follow Tairāwhiti Civil Defence’s Facebook page.