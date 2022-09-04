Local Focus: Michael Ngahuka on Candidate Camera

Michael Ngahuka is running for the only one seat in Flaxmere General Ward with the other three candidates.

Michael Ngahuka is running for the only one seat in Flaxmere General Ward with the other three candidates.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Ngahuka's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Destiny Church Pastor Michael Ngahuka is running for the only seat in Flaxmere General Ward against other three candidates.

Ngahuka has been an organiser for the Freedom and Rights Coalition in Hawke's Bay and is against mandates, but was vaccinated.

"I'm very compassionate, very caring and understanding. Love is one of the great values that drives me to run the election."

He says Flaxmere is a beautiful community of mixed, diverse cultures and ethnicities, and it's an awesome place to live, work, and play.

"If I had a magic wand, I would make Flaxmere ten times bigger. Because Flaxmere is such a beautiful place to live."

Ngahuka is concerned about the loss of a seat for Flaxmere General Ward to make room for the Māori ward.

"We've just lost a council seat. As the population continues to grow, I would like to see more representation, and we need to have good, great representation from the community."

And Ngahuka can sing, demonstrating his deep baritone voice.