Local Focus: Merepeka Raukawa-Tait on Candidate Camera

Long-standing councillor Merepeka Raukawa-Tait discusses the big election issues.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Raukawa-Tait's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

The social issues facing Rotorua residents are the main focus of Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, who is running for council again.

"I want to challenge the Government on that. They are pumping a lot of money into the social services here but with no good outcomes," she said.

On Three Waters, Raukawa-Tait said she was disappointed the Government, in her view, "railroaded" it through.

"The idea is okay, but why not take the community with you?"

When asked if emergency housing should be exclusively for locals, the former chief executive of the Women's Refuge organisation said no.

"I don't want any mother and her children arriving in Rotorua, if they do, and being told, 'There's no room at the inn, or in this case, motel - go and sleep on the lakefront'."