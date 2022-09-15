Local Focus: Meenal Dutt on Candidate Camera

Meet Meenal Dutt, running for Palmerston North City Council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Meenal Dutt's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Palmerston North City Council candidate Meenal Dutt says "a massive issue" is the city's potholes and is concerned that residents are struggling with the poor state of roading in the area.

"These things do take time, but it has been a few years and I think something needs to be done," she said.

Dutt says the community is also struggling to find rental properties because of a shortage in housing and wants to see the council "utilise the space we have".

"Providing shelter is quite important for our people," she said.

Dutt emigrated to New Zealand from Fiji and reckons her home country taught her to make people feel welcome. She says refugees and immigrants are at risk of isolation because of being left aside.

"We need to do more for these people because, first, they don't speak English. Or they are struggling to come out of their shells. It's a new place for them and we need to, you know, make them welcome."

Her favourite music genres are rap and hip hop.

And her favourite book? Dutt admits she doesn't read.