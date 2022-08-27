Local Focus: Martin Connelly on Candidate Camera

Mayoral candidate Martin Connelly discusses South Wairarapa's biggest issues.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Martin Connelly's views on the district's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions

South Wairarapa District's Martin Connelly is standing for mayor in the upcoming elections and hopes to see big changes in council using his expertise in policy and finance.

"I am one of these people who are dissatisfied with the way the council has carried out its tasks and duties these past three years," he said.

"What we're dealing with at the moment is a council that has displayed considerable incompetence in what should be core areas of expertise."

Connelly says SWDC currently does not listen to residents and wastes ratepayers' money, leaving elderly residents at risk, mana whenua dissatisfied and young people with limited facilities.

His top priority is "getting the finances under control" but he also has plans for Lake Wairarapa and energy saving.