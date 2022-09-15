Local Focus: Mark Arnott on Candidate Camera

Meet Mark Arnott, running for Palmerston North City Council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Mark Arnott's views on the city's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Mark Arnott says Palmerston North residents could help mitigate climate change by switching off appliances and ensuring they turn off taps.

"Put LED light bulbs in your house, lots of different things. Yeah. Sky's the limit."

Arnott expressed concerned about treated waste water being discharged into the Manawatū River.

"The waste water needs looking at. I remember voting 20 years ago in a referendum about that and nothing's happened."

Still Arnott is "totally against" Three Waters reform, saying the council does a "good job".

Arnott believes reducing rates is the best way the council can help with the rising cost of living, but was unsure which services could be cut to afford a rates freeze.

"There are certainly a lot of statues in town, we don't need any more of those."

On a personal note, Arnott loves to read military history and his favourite book is Johnny Enzed by Palmerston North author, Glyn Harper.