Local Focus: Māori fashion affected by Fashion Week postponement

New Zealand Fashion Week impacts locally. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

The postponement of New Zealand Fashion Week is bad news for fashionistas, and especially for many small Māori fashion businesses in Rotorua.

Local designer Kharl Wirepa said after Covid-19 impacts and closures in 2020, the New Zealand fashion industry was impacted again.

This year's fashion week was to be the event's 20th year and WiRepa was one of few Māori designers to take part.

"It was a great honour and privilege to have a private and individual show," he said. "Not just representing the people of my iwi but representing people from all over the motu."

Many small Māori-owned businesses were sponsors of the exclusive show and WiRepa says he is thankful for their unstinting support.

"Some of our sponsors have included Māori businesses such as Manawa Honey which is based in the Ruatāhunas and also Edmonds Boxfit."

Organisers of New Zealand Fashion Week are hoping to reschedule the event to later in the year.

