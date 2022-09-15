Nelson Park Ward candidate Liz Gear stops interview

Watch the Local Focus video to see Liz Gear shut down the interview.

Liz Gear is running in the Nelson Park Ward for the Napier City Council.

In an on-camera interview to help voters get to know her, Gear began to answer questions, but stopped abruptly when she was asked if she was anti-vax or anti-mandate, saying that information was private.

There were some questions Gear was willing to answer before bringing the interview to a close.

She likes roast dinners, is Aquarius or Capricorn, enjoys watching Masterchef, has never been arrested, and reckons a good crime to be arrested for would be bad cooking!

"I mean, if you burn something, you shouldn't serve it to people."