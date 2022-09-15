Watch the Local Focus video to see Liz Gear shut down the interview.
Liz Gear is running in the Nelson Park Ward for the Napier City Council.
In an on-camera interview to help voters get to know her, Gear began to answer questions, but stopped abruptly when she was asked if she was anti-vax or anti-mandate, saying that information was private.
There were some questions Gear was willing to answer before bringing the interview to a close.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
She likes roast dinners, is Aquarius or Capricorn, enjoys watching Masterchef, has never been arrested, and reckons a good crime to be arrested for would be bad cooking!
"I mean, if you burn something, you shouldn't serve it to people."