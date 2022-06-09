Most days Axel Goldsbury casts a line into the Whanganui River.

He's just 10 but when it comes to fishing he's a pro, with lamb's liver one of his favourite baits.

"The only fish you can catch up here are kahawai, bait fish that are called pilchard, and flounder because those are the only three fish that can swim up-river and stay in the river until it goes out," he says.

Axel is concerned about the rising cost of living so is using survival skills he learned online to help feed his family.

"Meat is very expensive, you don't have to pay for fish.

"You can eat it and cook it, and it is delicious.

"Mum helps me with the cooking of the fish, and Dad sometimes helps me fix my rod."

Father Ash Andrews says fishing has a positive effect on Axel and more kids should experience the outdoors.

"I just think more kids need to get out there and do this sort of stuff," he says.

"It keeps them active and off the tablet, away from the internet, so he can get out there and do it.

"I'll come down, make sure he's got a bite while he's doing that, so he gets rewarded on his part while he's hopefully catching us some kaimoana."

Axel says he would like to teach people to be more self-sufficient.

"I'm very interested in teaching people," Axel says.

"Some people want to learn but they don't know how.

"When I'm older I might put up a little building and teach people how to fish."

His passion to help people runs deep - he's willing to teach just about anyone.

"A couple of months ago I had a little cast and these bullies from the skatepark came over and took my rod and started reeling all the nylon out and broke it and all that," Axel says.

"I would train these bullies to fish so they're not that jealous and they would stop bullying people."

"I might able to give them a couple of rods and give them a couple of lessons, and go from there."