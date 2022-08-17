Local Focus: Leonie Hapeta on Candidate Camera

Leonie Hapeta is running again for Palmerston North City Council.

"Three Waters is our biggest issue," said candidate Leonie Hapeta when asked about the biggest challenge facing Palmerston North residents in the upcoming local body elections.

"Our drinking water is fine, and our stormwater is fine but our waste water is not.



"We have to go into government and have them partner with us to get our three waters across the line."

When it comes to the cost of living, Hapeta said there's "not a lot that council can do".

"It's really about the central government doing as much as they possibly can to try and relieve things for people."

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Hapeta's views on crime, climate change, public transport, demand for housing and the state of the city's infrastructure.