Local Focus: Kiri Goodspeed on Candidate Camera

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Kiri Goodspeed's views on the ward's biggest issue and our less important quickfire questions.

Kiri Goodspeed lives in the countryside, halfway between Napier and Taupō, and is fighting for a seat in Takitimu Māori Ward.

Having led a petition against lowering the speed limit on the Napier-Taupō Road, the election is a new journey for her, and she likes to go hunting in her spare time,

"The most exciting hunting experience was helicoptering from Hokitika into the Southern Alps. We spent days deer hunting," she said.

Goodspeed is quite unhappy about the NZTA reducing local road funding,

"Hastings District Council was underfunded by $22 million at the last budgeting round, but the NZTA spent $25 million on refurbishing the offices in Wellington recently."

Goodspeed is also focused on urban environmental development and public transport in Hawke's Bay.

She also encourages more people from the Māori ward to vote.

"The Māori vote is about 30 per cent. So it would be great to see more votes from everyone. Remember to check your mailbox and send it back."