Local Focus: Karen Naylor on Candidate Camera

Meet Karen Naylor, running for Palmerston North City Council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Naylor's views on the city's biggest issues, and our less-important quickfire questions.

"I think the single biggest issue is the affordability of rates, and the unfundability of our plan," said council hopeful Karen Naylor.

Naylor blames Covid-19 for the potholes in the city's roads, because the availability of contractors has been limited over the past two years, but she says climate change also plays a role.

"It's raining more. We've got very soft soil under the road, so if we get a lot of rain, we're told the soil can be quite unstable and bits can sink."

Naylor expressed support for centre-right candidates William Wood and Jacinta Taylor, although when asked which party she would stand with if running for government, she said "none of them".

Naylor believes the community could take personal responsibility for their environmental impact by "looking at their own waste, looking at the way they get around, looking at their own transport- and I think as council we need to support that".