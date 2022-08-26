Local Focus: Kalaadevi Ananda on Candidate Camera

Mayoral candidate Kalaadevi Ananda discusses her plan for Rotorua.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Kalaadevi Ananda's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions

"There is no box!" according to mayoral candidate Kalaadevi Ananda when talking about thinking outside the box to solve Rotorua's housing issues.

Homelessness and affordable housing are the main issues Ananda hopes to tackle if elected.

A fresh face to local body politics, Ananda said leadership is her main quality.

"Leadership and bringing people together. I'm a people person. My other quality is that I love people and I love Rotorua. You can't get better than that."

Ananda is against co-governance on the council and the Three Waters reform programme.

"I feel that we could do a great job of looking after our three waters. We may not have in the past but now we're going to stop postponing."

When it comes to the cost of living crisis, Ananda said the council could help.

"We can stop spending where we don't need to spend. There's places that we can save money, that's for sure. There's been a blow-out in terms of money spent on our assets," she said.