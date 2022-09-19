Local Focus: John Smith on Candidate Camera

John Smith discusses his priorities if elected mayor of Napier City Council in the upcoming elections.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for John Smith's views on the region's biggest issues and our less important quick-fire questions.

John Smith is running for mayor of Napier City Council in the upcoming local body elections.

He says his motivation for running for mayor is to share his views.

"I am running for mayor to serve my community and share the immense amount of knowledge that I have built up over many years," Smith said.

His number one priority is keeping fluoride out of the water.

"There should be no fluoride in our water, nor for that matter, any water in New Zealand."

No stranger to campaigning, Smith ran for the Hawke's Bay District Health Board in 2019 and as an independent in the 2020 general election.

As well as being anti-fluoride, Smith is anti-vaccination, anti-mandate and a climate change denier. He also opposes Three Waters.

"That is just a central government methodology to impose totalitarian control on the people of this country."