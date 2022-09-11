Local Focus: John Roil on Candidate Camera

Talking about Kahurānaki General Ward, a rural area, he worries about the road and bridge conditions there.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Roil's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less-important quickfire questions.

John Roil, who has a business and military background, wants to bring a more can-do attitude to the council table. He is standing for the election as a candidate in the Kahurānaki General Ward.

"I'll bring the experience I've seen in my overseas travel, just a wide range of balance. We deal with the council daily with our business. So we know how it operates and the best way to get results."

"Whatever happens in the city influences the rural people as well. The council does more construction in the city than in rural. We need to balance the money, making sure that a fair proportion is spent in rural areas."

The first thing he would do if elected is to set up an independent review of council work if he is elected.

"I know that Napier council has done an independent review recently. Hastings hasn't done that at this stage. I'd like to see what people think and how we can improve."