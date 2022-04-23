Tauranga has had its sixth Holi Festival.

With its roots based in Hindu traditions, the Holi Festival is a celebration of new beginnings and fresh starts.

Festival organiser Bela Reid said today's festival at Tauranga's Memorial Park was the perfect excuse to get a little messy.

"The Holi Festival is about bringing people together in our community, young, old, no matter what cultural background they have.

"It's a very ancient festival from India that has become very popular all around the world and it's now here in Tauranga for the sixth year."

Coloured powders are thrown to signify different emotions or feelings.

"Originally the colours were made from natural resources like rocks, flowers and plants, that you'd grind and get these wonderful vibrant colours," Reid said.

"It means you let go, unleash your inner child and become playful by tossing colours that have different meanings for different people: wellbeing, joy, happiness, casting aside your ego, selfishness, and bring out the bright colours of life."

Reid said people come to Holi Festival to celebrate brotherhood and forgiveness.

"Traditionally if there was an argument in the village you'd leave aside your anger/envy and come together as brothers, as neighbours, and celebrate this day as a very joyous day."

Dancing, henna tattoos and street food were also on the menu.

Originally planned for February, the festival was delayed until Covid restrictions eased.

"On social media there has been an immense response," Reid said.

"People have been waiting to get out and mingle and feel free again."

Local Charity One Love hosts the festival and is also behind Tauranga's Diwali celebration, which is due to take place this October at the Historic Village.