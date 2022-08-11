Local Focus: Helen Craig on Candidate Camera

Helen Craig is running again for Whanganui District Council.

Whanganui District Councillor Helen Craig says she would be a National supporter if she were running for government, and believes humans are a greater threat to our biodiversity than possums.

Facing more substantive questions, Craig believes living closer together will add life to Whanganui's town centre and make public transport better.

"I think there's a really big argument for density housing, and it's really good for town centre regeneration."

"You've got to provide places for people to live in the inner city, and obviously spaces that they can enjoy just hanging out," she said.

Craig says they allow freedom camping to continue because "the central government says we have to allow it". While she admits freedom campting has some benefits for Whanganui, she would like government to "deal with it".

"In summer you'll get a whole lot of campers, some of them are putting their washing out. I've seen it down at the i-Site. That sort of behaviour is ridiculous."

See all of Helen Craig's answers in this Local Focus video.