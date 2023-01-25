From the hose to the pump, the standpipe to the hydrant, firefighters are testing their skills in the Waterway Challenge.

“Go Dad, go Dad,” the kids were cheering as firefighters from around the North Island showed their firefighting skills.

United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA) North Island Waterway Challenge was held in Havelock North Village Green last Saturday attracting a number of local families.

“It’s a really good way for firefighters to hone their skills and also helps some camaraderie and team building. It shows the local community what our firefighters actually do if there is an emergency,” said Amber Hollis, the president of UFBA.

Havelock North Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Rod Triplow said, “Havelock North has always been involved with waterway competitions for a long time and we hosted the competition here five years ago. It’s good to be able to host it again.”

The Waterways Challenge is a historical competition, first started in Dunedin in 1885.

There are two-person and four-person events. From the hose to the pump, the standpipe to the hydrant, every part relies heavily on team work.

Trent Jones and Tarah Jones from Wellsford Volunteer Fire Brigade have a natural advantage, they have been a couple for 17 years.

“We’ve certainly enjoyed coming to them. The people you meet, the skills you pick up, the country you get to see, that’s been really good,” said Trent Jones, who joined the fire team 21 years ago.

Years later, when the kids grew up, his wife Tarah became a firefighter too.

“We definitely have arguments,” she said. “Then we move on.”

“You just sort of talk about something that’s happened. You know you’re on the same page. It’s quite good in that way,” said Trent.

Meanwhile, Gordon Flanders and his son Cameron Flanders are both in Havelock North Volunteer Fire Brigade. It’s Cameron Flanders’ first time attending the competition.

“When I was a little boy, probably like five years old, I came up with this idea. I chose to help the community and followed in Dad’s footsteps.”

With the increasing population, the local Havelock North Volunteer Fire Brigade is getting busier, with 215 fire calls in total last year.

Rod Triplow says their big problem is being able to get people that are available during the weekday daytimes.

“We’ve got 29 members in the brigade. If anybody’s interested, and be able to turn out during the day, give us a call.”

Back in the competition, Te Aroha Volunteer Fire Brigade won the two-person competition, and Silverdale Volunteer Fire Brigade won the four-person.

The South Island and National Waterway Challenge will be held in February.

