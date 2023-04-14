Age is just a number when it comes to Gisborne master athletes Debbie Hutchings and Tamera Nelson.

Both women have qualified for the CrossFit Torian Pro Championships in Brisbane.

To qualify, athletes compete in the worldwide CrossFit Open, which includes three workouts over three weeks.

Workouts are varied, with a mix of metabolic conditioning, weightlifting and gymnastic movements.

Workout one was a “chipper” that includes a 60-calorie row, 50 toes-to-bars, 40 wall-ball shots, 30 cleans, and 20 muscle-ups. Athletes had 14 minutes to complete as many repetitions as possible.

In a chipper-styled workout, the first exercise needs to be completed before an athlete can move on to the next.

Workout two was a lung-buster, in which athletes spent 15 minutes doing shuttle runs and burpee pull-ups.

Workout three allowed athletes to advance if they were fast and strong enough to do so. It started as a 6-minute time domain, in which athletes could earn a time extension if the set amount of work was completed in under 6 minutes.

Debbie qualified first in the 50 to 54-year-old age group for the Torian Pro online qualifier, against 10 others. She took two first places, a second and a third for the workouts.

“I’ve been doing it now for 10 years,” she said.

“The reason that you keep coming back is the people. The young ones particularly just can challenge you. I’m not one to sit back and let them roll over me.”

She has also qualified 10th in the world for the CrossFit Open in her age group, against more than 5500 people.

“You don’t know how you’re going to perform until those workouts are done and dusted. To be fair, the workouts will probably dictate how well you will or won’t do,” she said.

Debbie has an opportunity to qualify for the pinnacle of CrossFit, the CrossFit Games. This is the CrossFit world champs, at which the “fittest on earth” is crowned.

She will compete in the age group semifinals on April 29 to May 1 and will need to place in the top 10 to advance to the CrossFit Games.

Tamera was 9th out of 50 in the 35 to 39-year-old category for the Torian Pro online qualifier, placing 9th, 13th, 15th and 18th in the workouts.

“I’m rooting for myself not to place last. I qualified in that last spot, which I’m not ashamed of. I get to go, but I would really love to finish in the top five,” she said.

She started CrossFit 12 years ago after moving to Gisborne to make new friends. Her friend owned a gym and told her he could help her lose weight.

“I just love it. When something makes me feel good and if you feel like you’ve achieved something in the day, then it’s a feeling worth holding on to,” she said.

Tamera started competing seriously after she had her daughter Leila, now 5.

“If you feel good, then I’m going to be a good mother. I’m going to be a good person. I think it’s really important for my mental health as well,” she said.

Their schedule resembles that of an elite athlete. They train twice a day including running, swimming, CrossFit and strength training, but make time for things they enjoy.

Debbie spends Saturdays umpiring netball and has an addiction to mowing her lawns. Tamera enjoys spending time with her daughter, surfing and skateboarding.

Both women give back to the sporting community with their work at Sports Gisborne Tairāwhiti.

Debbie is the community events adviser, which runs the Sport Gisborne Tairāwhiti quarter-marathon event, the Titirangi Mt Everest Challenge and Swim the Distance with the Olympic pool complex.

“I love what I do. Anything that activates the community I am passionate about,” she said.

Tamera is part of the Taupua team that helps non-profit organisations and community groups with back-office processes.

“We do the accounting to help them cross the Ts and dot the Is, make sure they’re meeting, you know, charities, filing regulations, incorporated societies status, make sure they’re not getting behind in their taxes,” she said.

The Torian Pro Championships will be held at the Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane from May 26 to 28.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ on Air



