Local Focus: Gareth Mill on Candidate Camera

Local business owner Gareth Mill is running for Gisborne District Council.

Gareth Mill started his own transport business 11 years ago called D & I Transport Services.

He is also the chairman of Bexhaven Station in Tokomaru Bay.

"I put a lot of passion and effort into making that work, and that's part of going for council, I feel I can add value.

"When I put my mind to something I get right into it and make things happen."

Gareth is running in the Tairāwhiti General Ward.

He says roading will be his number one priority if elected.

And in the quickfire questions, he came up with a very good reason for someone to be arrested.