Local Focus: Fisher Wang on Candidate Camera

Tourism top priority for Rotorua General Ward candidate Fisher Wang.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Fisher Wang's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions

Rebuilding the local tourism industry is the top priority for Rotorua General Ward candidate Fisher Wang.

"We've seen internationally how many people want to come to New Zealand and Rotorua needs to be at the top of that list," he said.

When asked about co-governance, Wang said he was in favour of it locally but not nationally.

"We have committees like the Kauae Cemetery Trust, the protocol committees, and just recently the partnership with Ngāti Rangiwewehi for our joint resource consent for water intake. Things like that, I think, is the way to go."

On Three Waters, Wang said the city needed to invest more in its water infrastructure but is "in support of a regional entity".

"We have a plan and it needs to be on an individual council basis."

Wang leads the council's Climate Change Portfolio and said the biggest thing the council can do in that area is invest in its stormwater infrastructure.

"We've seen what climate change has done to our city with the floods that we've had. It will only get worse."

And he admits that is favourite restaurant in Rotorua is currently Number 8 Wire.