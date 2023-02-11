Local Focus: Delicious dumplings boost cultural exchanges in prison

A dumpling cooking course was hosted in Hawke's Bay Regional Prison.

A dumpling cooking course, hosted at Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison, brought inmates and staff together to learn the intricate craft of creating this delicious dish.

Rick Anderson, Catering Instructor of Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison, said they were celebrating Chinese New Year and “all the boys looked forward to it”.

“We had visitors come in from probation, both in Napier and Hastings, to help us make and fold them.”

Anderson said the target was to make 2500 dumplings, “but it’s not about reaching the target. It’s about having the involvement together which is quite rewarding.”

For most people, it was their first time making dumplings.

“Learning another nationality’s food is always quite enjoyable. It has different spices that we’re not used to in New Zealand Kai,” said volunteer, Maia Kaukau.

“It also gives us an opportunity to come together as a group. We’ve all come as individuals, but by the end of the afternoon, we all become very respectful of each other’s culture and positions.”

Originally from Shandong, China, co-organiser Aijuan Song moved to Hawke’s Bay with her husband six years ago.

“I’m always proud of my culture. New Zealand is a very inclusive country which allows me to spread Chinese culture through different opportunities,” she said.

Her husband, Dave Thompson, works as an Education Tutor for the Department of Corrections. He said around 11 per cent of people who work for corrections identify as being Asian.

“When you understand other people’s cultures, you celebrate your own a little bit more. Whenever there’s food involved, you always get plenty of people wanting to take part.”

For Leo* who is from Hong Kong, China, it’s a chance to reconnect with his culture.

“I think I’m starting to lose some of my language, Cantonese or Mandarin because I’ve been in jail for six and a half years. Every day I speak in English.”

Leo was excited to meet some Chinese people in person and keep in touch with the culture.

As the only Chinese person in Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison, he hasn’t celebrated the festival in six years.

“I moved to a self-care unit this year so I can do some cooking to celebrate Chinese New Year,” he said.

Leo also enjoys immersing himself in Māori culture.

“I work in joinery and met some of the boys from the Māori Focus Unit. I heard them talking about their culture and wanted to explore and learn more about it,” he said.

“Some of the boys, I think, lost their culture before, but when they saw me do a cultural dance, they wanted to find their culture again too.”

*Not his real name.