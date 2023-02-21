Local Focus: ‘Dead livestock everywhere’

Volunteers have spent days cleaning up the dead animals in Hastings. It’s one of the more grim tasks in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Volunteers have spent days cleaning up the dead animals in Hastings. It’s one of the more grim tasks in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Volunteers have spent days cleaning up dead animals in Hastings. It’s one of the more grim tasks in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We’ve been going around picking up dead livestock that had been grazing on the flats and have now washed into residential and orchard blocks,” said volunteer Kate Gower-James.

She and other volunteers have been busy cleaning up on Pakowhai Road in Hastings since Sunday.

The sheep that were washed up don’t belong to residents or orchard owners.

“While they’re busy clearing out their homes, the last thing they want to do is to pack up livestock,” she said.

Volunteer Paddy Mcinnes told Local Focus a group of around 20 have been cleaning up for three days.

“We find them and drag them out of the mud, and load them up to our trailer.

“Then we drop them off, and the contractors from the council come first thing in the morning and clear them,” he said.

“It’s away from the threat from the public - the contractors can get in their machinery, unload their trucks and dispose of them.”

In the past three days, they have collected six truckloads of deceased animals.

“We’ve been focusing on Pakowhai Road; we know that there are thousands here. We went down Swamp Road, too. Dead livestock are everywhere.”

As the weather heats up, Mcinnes said their work is even more essential.

Kate Gower-James said it’s a big clean-up.

“We’ve had some friends helping, but it’s not enough. Hawke’s Bay needs a lot more help.”