As Hawke’s Bay embraces a growing ethnic population, an extraordinary ‘Celebrating Cultural DiverCity’ event approaches this Saturday.

A unique, free event celebrating Hawke’s Bay growing ethnic community will take place in Napier on Saturday.

Held at King’s House Church in Napier, Celebrating Cultural DiverCity will feature performances, activities and cuisine from around the world.

One performer, Shiho Pole, grew up in Japan but has lived in New Zealand for over a decade. She will lead a group that performs a belly dance incorporating flamenco, Indian and hip-hop elements.

Combining a number of different dance styles from around the world, Tribal Fusion is becoming increasingly popular and has a loyal following in Hawke’s Bay.

Maya Solomon started learning Tribal Fusion with her friend in 2020: “I just fell in love with it. You can try lots of different styles. It’s energetic, fast and very dynamic.”

The event will showcase African drumming, Siva Samoa, Sri Lankan fusion dance, Latin roots salsa, belly dance groups, traditional Brazilian percussion music, the Napier Pipe Band, Japanese dance and K-Pop.

Napier’s ethnic population has more than doubled since 2006.

The Celebrating Cultural DiverCity event takes place on Saturday from 11am to 3pm at King’s House Church in Napier.